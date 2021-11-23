2019

Cyrus revealed on Instagram that she was hospitalized in October for tonsillitis, and asked fans to “send good vibes” her way. “Trying to heal as quick as I can to make it to Gorillapalooza w @theellenshow @portiaderossi @brunomars this weekend!” she wrote via her Instagram Story, sharing a pic from her hospital bed.



Soon after, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer quietly underwent vocal cord surgery in November. As part of a doctor’s order, she was instructed to go on vocal rest following the procedure, according to Entertainment Tonight.