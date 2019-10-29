2019

After Cyrus was spotted with Cody Simpson in October 2019, she fired back at fans who accused her of moving on too quickly — and too publicly.

“I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post. “I think that’s why people have always felt so entitled over my life and how I live it because they’ve watched me grow up…. but I am grown now and make choices as an adult knowing the truth/details/reality. People only ‘know’ what they see on the internet. … I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with pretty much nothing to do but ‘Netflix and chill.’”

Cyrus concluded: “Don’t f–king pity me, not what I’m asking for . I have a great life I wouldn’t trade for ‘ privacy’ but PLEASE don’t make this awkward for me! I am trying to make light and like always MAKE FUN of myself / and the public’s perception of me ! Get used to me dating – this is where I am at ! #HotGirlFall.”