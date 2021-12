2020

Cyrus released her seventh studio album, Plastic Hearts, in November 2020. She confirmed on The Howard Stern Show the following month that the song “WTF Do I Know?” was inspired by Hemsworth, but she clarified the lyric “I don’t even miss you.”

“Sometimes you miss people more than others, and sometimes, things get easier,” she explained. “Time kind of heals all, but that was at a time where I felt really strong. And then some days I don’t.”