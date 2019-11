2013

The pop star had many headline-making moments in 2013. She nearly buzzed all her hair off, had a raunchy on-stage moment with Robin Thicke at the MTV Video Music Awards and called off her engagement to the Hunger Games actor. On a brighter note, Cyrus dropped her album Bangerz at the end of 2013, which featured catchy tracks such as “Wrecking Ball” and “We Can’t Stop.”