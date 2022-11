A Unique Bond

“I love working with Millie. She is such a bombastic personality. We really are like brother and sister,” the Witcher alum shared with ET Canada in November 2022. “We annoy each other, make fun of each other, tease each other but we support each other as well. It is a pleasure working with her.”

He added: “She has such a keen mind and is a brilliant producer. I can’t wait to see where she carries this already magnificent career.”