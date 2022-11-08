Bringing a Story to Life

In November 2022, Cavill discussed his work dynamic with Brown. “There was plenty of improvising. There [are] things that don’t make the cut sometimes, and there was plenty of stuff done there which was a lot of fun to do but not fitting for the pace or the moment and how they want to present it,” he said during an interview with Looper. “But lots of improvisation. The script was very much a shell which we worked from, and Millie’s a wonderful actor to improvise with.”