Pics

Milo Ventimiglia’s Hotness Evolution Through the Years, From His Shirtless Music Video Cameo to ‘This Is Us’ 

By
Milo-Ventimiglia-The-Whispers-long-hair
 Bob D'Amico/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images via Getty Images
25
26 / 25

Luscious Locks

2014’s The Whispers showed off another side of Ventimiglia that included flowing, shoulder-length locks.

Back to top