Pics

Milo Ventimiglia’s Hotness Evolution Through the Years, From His Shirtless Music Video Cameo to ‘This Is Us’ 

By
Milo-Ventimiglia-portrait-sweater
 Maarten de Boer/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
25
26 / 25

Sexy Stubble

Ventimiglia showed off a bit of sexy stubble at a press shoot for the NBC hit in 2017.

Back to top