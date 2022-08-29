All-Star Godfather

Kaling took her daughter to the Griffith Observatory in August 2022 for a “star party” and some “Saturn spotting,” thanking her former Office costar for sharing his “passion for astronomy” with her little one.

“We kept her up way past her bedtime and it was worth it, even though it was cloudy last night,” Kaling captioned a series of posts from the Los Angeles establishment. One of the slides showed an adorable shot of Novak holding Katherine wearing star-patterned leggings as she pointed out to the night sky.