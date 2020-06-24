BFFs

Mindy Kaling and B.J. Novak’s Unbreakable Bond Through the Years: Photos

2019 Part Of My Family Mindy Kaling and BJ Novak Friendship
From Friends to Family

Having weathered more than a decade of questions about the status of her relationship with Novak, the Champions producer admitted she wasn’t fazed by the curiosity. “He’s the godfather to my daughter. I see him every week,” she told CBS News in June 2019. “It isn’t the thing that people sometimes think it is. He’s really part of my family now, which is great. Even though that’s less of a sexy characterization of our relationship, I think it’s a deeper and a closer one. We do spend a lot of time together and it’s a great blessing in my life.”

