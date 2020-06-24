Setting the Record Straight — Again

During a September 2014 interview on The Howard Stern Show, the No Strings Attached actress gave a little insight on her split from the Book With No Pictures author. “It was years and years ago that that breakup happened. I was so sad, not angry, sad,” Kaling explained. “I love him, and I think he’s a great person, but I’m not holding a candle for B.J.” While she admitted she probably would have married Novak when they were dating in their 20s, she teased, “For the record, if anyone asked me to marry them, I would have said yes.”