Snapping Selfies

In October 2022, the pair attended the 2nd Annual Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Gala together. Following the event, Kaling posted a series of snaps from the event via Instagram, including a selfie with Novak.

The Office alums posed in front of a white role wall backdrop, with the Mindy Project star donning a sparkly, navy blue gown, while the Vengeance star rocked an all-black suit.