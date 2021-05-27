In Memoriam

Miranda Cosgrove and More ‘School of Rock’ Stars Pay Tribute to Kevin Clark After Death

Brian Falduto

“I can’t believe we lost a member of the family today,” the actor who played Billy began via Instagram. “I’ve developed such a love & gratitude over the years for the once-in-a-lifetime experience that School of Rock was. But what’s even more amazing is what it’s become with time. The reverberating impact it’s had in our lives & the lives of others. So much of that impact has to do with the once-in-a-lifetime combination of people that was part of that experience. Those same people remain very much a part of my life to this day. We will miss you, Kevin. Thank you for finally forgiving me (in 2016) for making you wear spandex & heels. So, so much love to you, you wickedly talented & wonderfully kind man.”

