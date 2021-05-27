Miranda Cosgrove and More 'School of Rock’ Stars Pay Tribute to Kevin Clark

Rivkah Reyes

“We spoke yesterday about him being on an episode of [my podcast] ‘where are we now.’ I know it would’ve been chaotic and hilarious and so full of love and hyping each other up because that’s how our friendship always has been. I’m absolutely heartbroken,” Reyes, who played Katie, wrote, noting that Kevin was “always supportive of me and my endeavors.”

Reyes continued, “His family would often come to my comedy shows and plays, and every time Tenacious D was in town, we would go together. We would sometimes run into each other randomly in Chicago and he always gave me the biggest warmest hugs. I’m so sorry to his beautiful mom Allison, his siblings Nicole and Cary, and to everyone who experienced his friendship and loving heart. I miss him so much. I am so grateful that my fellow castmates, including Jables, have been able to support each other through this day. We are a strong loving family. Love you forever, Spaz.”