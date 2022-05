2020

Though she largely kept quiet about her divorce, the Nashville Star alum referenced her post-split life during a Tennessee concert. “I feel like Nashville is somewhere where you can go if you need to be a dreamer and not be judged about it. I spent a lot of time here on highs and lows … I went through a really hard time in my life,” she said on stage. “I moved here in 2015 in the middle of a s–t show, but I was lifted up by people who were like, ‘We got you, girl.'”