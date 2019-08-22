Pics

Miranda Lambert Gets Support From ‘Hot Date’ Brendan McLoughlin at ACM Honors

By
Miranda-Lambert-and-Brendan-Mcloughlin-ACM-Honors
 Ed Rode/imageSPACE/Shutterstock
4
5 / 4

Her Personal Bodyguard

McLoughlin held tight to his wife’s waist as they posed for photos.

Back to top