July 2022
Lambert shared a sweet kiss with her beau in an Instagram photo that kicked off a series of shots showing hikes, sunsets and boating in Montana.
“Meet me in Montana forever,” the “Vice” singer captioned the post, also thanking her pal (and fellow country singer) Gwen Sebastion for the “great hang” and friend Louis Newman for “planning the adventures” that made it the “best summer ever.”
Other photos on the Texas native’s social media page showed how the couple took a trip “out west” for the month of July, starting in Colorado and travelling through Utah, Wyoming and finally Montana.Back to top