Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the

Top 5

Stories

Pics

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin: A Timeline of Their Whirlwind Romance

By
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin’s Relationship Timeline 234
 Courtesy of Brendan McLoughlin/Instagram
42
42 / 42
podcast

November 2022

One night after the 56th annual CMA Awards, McLoughlin took to social media to celebrate his wife turning another year older. 

“Another year and another birthday. Happy Birthday @mirandalambert,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a carousel of images of the couple. “It’s always an honor to be called your husband. You’re the most beautiful person inside and out. You have the biggest heart and show it everyday through your love for others and animals. Can’t wait to celebrate many more. Just wanted to say happy birthday

 and I love you. ❤️🥳❤️🎂.”

See Full Gallery