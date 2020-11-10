Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan Gushes Over Her in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Love Lives Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Says He’s ‘Thankful’ for Her in Loving Birthday Tribute By Dory Jackson November 10, 2020 Courtesy of Brendan McLoughlin/Instagram 4 3 / 4 Drink Up Lambert was photographed sipping a drink from a coconut. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Grey’s Anatomy’s Ellen Pompeo Reveals How Shocking Premiere Reunion Came About — and What’s Next We’re So Surprised These ’90 Day Fiance’ Couples Are Still Together These ‘Marshmallow’ Jessica Simpson House Slippers Are So Plush More News