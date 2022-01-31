Lauren Zima

“Cheslie…I can’t believe this is real. I keep thinking there’s been a mistake. You were a beacon of light, with the biggest smile and such a loving spirit. A truly kind heart,” the journalist wrote in a lengthy Instagram post, noting that the twosome “bonded” over Harry Potter and their shared passion for their careers. “In an industry that’s often about facades and competition, you were about genuineness and support. … We are always so busy…I wish we’d gotten to spend more time. Anyone who spent even a moment with you walked away uplifted. I’m sorry I didn’t know if you were hurting.”

Zima, 34, continued: “I don’t know the perfect things to say…it just has to be known that Cheslie Kryst was a true joy: smart and outgoing, so incredibly accomplished, so talented, so hard working, so kind to everyone she met. The rarest of gems. This is an immeasurable loss. Sending all of my love to her family and loved ones.”