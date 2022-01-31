Sarah Rose Summers

The 2018 Miss USA winner, who crowned Kryst the following year, noted via Instagram that she “looked up to” her fellow pageant winner. “She was a bright light of wisdom, dedication, and strength. She truly was a star- a division 1 athlete turned attorney at just 26, before making history as the oldest woman to be crowned Miss USA at 28 and went on to place in the top 10 at Miss Universe. … Cheslie was a role model for people all over the world, but especially young women of color. She spoke out about the beauty of her natural hair and became a part of history when the miss universe, miss USA, miss teen USA, and miss America were all women of color at the same time, for the first time. She continued to make history as the longest reigning Miss USA at 557 days & she used each one of those days to stand up for what she believed in. Not only did she share her crown with Lizzo (literally) but she sparkled and spread joy with all she interacted with.”

The 27-year-old added: “Moments like these make us realize there’s so much more than what meets the eye, whether that’s what we see on social media or through a brief interaction with a friend. Don’t be afraid to ask your friends and family the tough questions and be aware and on the lookout for warning signs of a mental health struggle, like changes in behavior or even verbal cues.”