2. She Loves Comic Books

The singer’s stage name was inspired in part by her love for Spiderman’s Mary Jane.

“I’m a comic guru. I love Marvel,” she told Broadway.com in July 2016. “I saw her and then I saw the movie … and I was like ‘I want that name. Let’s see if I can find those initials in my name.’ I found them, and they’re mine now.”

Almost five years later, she revealed during an appearance on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert that she’s working on her own comic book.

“I’m, like, 26 pages in, almost done with the second draft,” the actress said. “I’m really happy with it!”