5. She’s Not Afraid to Call Out Issues

In her conversation with EW, Rodriguez commented on how awards voters often don’t recognize trans stars.

“This can be on the record because I want them to know this. I know exactly what they’re thinking right now. I know they don’t see me as a woman. I know that,” she said. “They don’t have to tell me. They’ve made it very apparent, but my job is to show them how much of a woman I am through the work that I’m doing.”