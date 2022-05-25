Getting Used to the Game Again

When she does return to the Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, it will be some time before Wingert reports from the sidelines again. “I will work on an ‘exposure plan’ as I did the last time this happened in 2019 just to get used to the sound of the ball on the bat,” the former Atlanta Braves reporter explained. “I do it while the team is taking batting practice and start in the upper decks of the stadium with my back to field, [so] I get used to noise and not flinching. Then I’ll move to the next section down with back to the field and work my way down to field level.”