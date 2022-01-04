Being a Coach … and a Mom

Other than her biological children, Aldama explained in Full Out how she’s become a surrogate mom to her cheerleaders. “I have to get to know them to understand how to help them,” she wrote.

During one chapter in the book, the coach recalled getting a late-night phone call from the Navarro campus police who had pulled over one of her cheerleaders and suspected she had been drinking. Aldama did not hesitate to go pick up the student, but after a lengthy discussion, the coach instructed her cheerleader to walk home. The Cheer star trailed her team member home the entire way in her car.

“We make fun of that story — she and I do. We laugh at that now,” Aldama told Us exclusively. “It’s just one of those lessons of: ‘I’m gonna be here for you, but you still need to learn.’ We have a great relationship. We just laugh about it now. Some of the things they put me through, they laugh about now.”