Dealing With the Critics

Following the show’s release, Aldama started receiving criticisms from viewers. In the book, she noted that some people accused her of “torturing” her cheerleaders, while others just called her a “bitch.” One person, Aldama recalled, sent her death threats on Twitter.

“My mantra when it comes to aggressive messages from strangers is: delete, delete, delete,” she wrote. “But a threat of death wasn’t something I could just delete and forget about.”

While the situation did not escalate further, Aldama and her squad’s newfound fame brought more security measures to their practice gym to protect everyone from possible prying eyes.