Her Relationship With Val Chmerkovskiy

While talking about her DWTS experience, Aldama got real about the relationship and “chemistry” with her partner, Chmerkovskiy. The cheer coach spoke candidly about the ups and downs they experienced amid the show’s 29th season, which included an argument between the two at rehearsal during week five. The pair was preparing a tango set to “Tainted Love.”

“In the middle of one run-through, he stopped and angrily told me that I had to stop looking down at our feet. His body language and tone communicated pure disgust,” Aldama recalled. “My posture was also an issue. It was the last thing on my mind when I was trying to learn the steps and just make it through the routine.”

Eventually, the two had an off-camera heart-to-heart in the bathroom, which changed their relationship into a real friendship. “I laid it all out for Val. I told him everything that I had held in, including how he made me feel emotionally and physically,” she wrote. Ultimately, they were voted off during week seven, but Aldama and Chmerkovskiy left the show with a newfound friendship.