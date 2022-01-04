Reacting to the Jerry Harris Allegations

“My heart almost jumped out of my chest,” Aldama wrote about the accusations. “I felt like I couldn’t breathe.”

She went on to detail her experience with Harris before his sexual misconduct accusations went public and revealed that she has yet to read the USA Today article that exposed his alleged wrongdoings. As news the investigation and subsequent FBI raid of Harris’ house came to light, Aldama virtually met with her team as she was in L.A. competing on Dancing With the Stars amid the scandal. The coach decided that, going forward, she would educate her cheerleaders about “sexuality and boundaries.”