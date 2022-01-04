Staying Strong in Her Beliefs

Aldama didn’t write much about religion throughout the book, but in one particular chapter, she recalled feeling “uncomfortable” at her past church following a sermon that went against her beliefs of supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

After hearing the sermon, Aldama wrote in Full Out that she went home from church that day and openly disagreed with her pastor’s words on Facebook. This, in turn, led to “long conversation” with the pastor in which they did not see eye to eye.

“At that point, Chris and I both started to ask ourselves if we were at the right church for us,” Aldama wrote, noting that her husband “may have been even more angry about the sermon than I was.”

Since then, they have joined a new church where, Monica wrote, “everyone is made to feel welcome and where everyone is shown grace.”