Shailene Woodley

The Big Little Lies actress revealed in 2014 that the majority of her clothes are from thrift stores in order to practice a more sustainable lifestyle. “I’m going to be a citizen of this planet, and I’m going to do my responsibility and live in stride with nature instead of constantly fighting against her,” she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. Two years later, was given the Entertainment Industry Environmental Leadership Award the 20th Anniversary Global Green Environmental Awards for co-founding the All It Takes organization.