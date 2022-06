Billie Jean King

In 1973, former world No. 1 tennis player King won the “Battle of the Sexes” tennis match against Bobby Riggs. While married to her husband of 22 years, Larry King, Billie fell in love with her doubles partner, Ilana Kloss. She and Larry divorced in 1987 and the former Federation Cup captain married Kloss in 2018. In 2009, President Barack Obama awarded King the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her work on behalf of women and the LGBTQ+ community.