Katie Sowers

After coming out as gay in 2017, Sowers became the first LGBTQ+ coach in the NFL. “When I got into coaching, it was never to be the first,” she told NBC News in 2021, after her team the 49ers made the Super Bowl. “I’ve never been a believer in racing to be the first, because when you think about these young girls saying, ‘I want to be the first female president, I want to be the first this, that or the other,’ I think that we end up racing each.”