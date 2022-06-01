Lia Thomas

In March 2022, swimmer Thomas became the first openly transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division 1 national championship in any sport. That same month, Sports Illustrated called her “the most controversial athlete in America” as she became the subject of a national debate about transgender women in sports. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the University of Pennsylvania athlete said, “The very simple answer is that I’m not a man. I’m a woman, so I belong on the women’s team. Trans people deserve that same respect every other athlete gets.”