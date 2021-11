Ellen DeGeneres

The talk-show host was so amused by Nicki Minaj’s revealing outfit during a September 2013 appearance on her show that she decided to wear an exaggerated version of the musician as a Halloween costume the same year. “This year I decided to go as something really scary … half-naked,” DeGeneres joked at the time. “Of course, I’m Nicki Minaj. Nicki was on the show a few weeks ago and her shirt was not … she took our show from PG to double D, that’s what she did!”