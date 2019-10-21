Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in History

Charles Spencer and the Royal Family

Following Diana’s death in 1997, her brother Charles Spencer came to her defense on multiple occasions. In July 2017, he spoke out about William and Harry being forced to walk behind their mother’s funeral cortége. “I was lied to and told that they wanted to do it, which of course they didn’t,” he told BBC, calling the act “bizarre and cruel” and “the most horrifying half an hour of my life.”

“It was the worst part of the day by a considerable margin, walking behind my sister’s body with two boys who were obviously massively grieving their mother,” Spencer explained. “It was a sort of bizarre circumstance where we were told you just have to look straight ahead.”

Harry echoed his uncle’s thoughts during an interview with Newsweek magazine in 2017: “My mother had just died and I had to walk a long way behind her coffin surrounded by thousands of people watching me while millions more did on television. I don’t think any child should be asked to do that under any circumstances. I don’t think it would happen today.”