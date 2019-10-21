Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in History

Duchess Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton

Author Christopher Anderson claimed in his 2016 book, Game of Crowns, that Camilla was “disgusted with William and Kate sucking up all the attention” while she was trying to win over the public after she married Charles in 2005. The author also alleged that Camilla tried to convince her stepson to break up with Kate in 2007, four years before their 2011 nuptials. While Kate and William did briefly split, they were back together within a matter of months.