Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in History

Prince William and Prince Harry

After speculation that Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan did not get along died down, new reports surfaced that the brothers were actually the ones at odds. In March 2019, longtime royal filmmaker Nick Bullen claimed that William and Harry had a “rift” between them. “All brothers fall out. All families fall out. Their fallout at the moment is becoming public,” Bullen said at the time. “I think people don’t want to think about that with these two boys. These are two boys who lost their mother [Princess Diana] at a really early age, and the fairytale is that they are closer than ever and need each other, and I think that’s probably true. But equally they are two grown men in their 30s, starting their own families, different wives. They are moving to different parts of the country, different duties.”

Feud speculation was fueled after Harry arrived for Easter services in April 2019 separately from William and Kate. While the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge did not interact with Harry outside of St George’s Chapel, a video of the royal family members happily chatting inside the church later surfaced. (Meghan, who was nine months pregnant at the time, did not attend the holiday services.)

Harry confirmed their rift in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, which aired in October 2019. “Inevitably stuff happens,” he said. “But look, we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I’ll always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me.”