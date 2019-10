Queen Elizabeth II and Duchess Camilla

Author Tom Bower claimed in his 2018 biography about Charles, REBEL Prince: The Power, Passion and Defiance of Prince Charles, that the queen called Camilla a “wicked women” after drinking a few martinis. “But on that evening she’d had several martinis, and to Charles’s surprise she replied forcefully: she would not condone his adultery, nor forgive Camilla for not leaving Charles alone to allow his marriage to recover,” Bower wrote.