Most Shocking Royal Family Feuds in History

Thomas Markle and the Royal Family

Meghan’s father first made headlines ahead of her May 2018 wedding to Harry when he was caught staging photos of himself with the paparazzi. (He later decided not to attend the nuptials or walk his daughter down the aisle amid the scandal and alleged health issues.) In the following months, Thomas trashed the British royal family to the press, alleging his daughter looked miserable and called her British in-laws “cult-like.”

A source told Us in December 2018 that the Suits alum has “moved on” for her dad and “completely cut” him off. “It keeps getting worse and worse, he won’t stop. It’s shocking,” the source said. “There is no relationship change. Any other interviews are just an eye roll.”

In October 2019, Meghan filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter she’d written to her father amid their troubles. Meghan’s lawyers claimed that the “letter was written at a time of great personal anguish and distress” and included “her intimate thoughts and feelings about her father’s health and her relationship with him at that time.”