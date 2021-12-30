Adele and Rich Paul

The Grammy winner made her first public appearance with the sports agent in July when the duo attended an NBA Finals game together. While promoting her album 30 later in the year, the U.K. native offered unusually candid details about the romance. “I don’t feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It’s quite the opposite,” she told Vogue for a cover story published in October. “I’m a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who’s actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn’t know where they’re at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don’t want.”