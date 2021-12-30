Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Bennifer lives! The “Jenny From the Block” songstress and the Oscar winner rekindled their romance in May after Lopez called off her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. In July, the pair made their relationship Instagram official, and two months later, they made their red carpet return with an appearance at the Venice International Film Festival in Italy.

“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time,” an insider told Us in August, adding that the Argo director thinks of the Hustlers star as the “one that got away.”