Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim

Selling Sunset fans got a shock in July when the Dancing With the Stars alum revealed that she was dating her costar and boss. “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim told Us at the time. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

The duo called it quits in December, saying that they weren’t on the same page about having children. “Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward,” Stause wrote via Instagram after news of the split broke. “Men have the luxury of time that women don’t and that’s just the way it goes.”