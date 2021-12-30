Cuffe Owens and Meghan King

The Real Housewives of Orange County alum went Instagram official with President Joe Biden‘s nephew on September 25 — and less than three weeks later, they were married. The duo tied the knot in an October 11 ceremony held at the Pennsylvania home of Owens’ parents. The president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, were in attendance.

After two months, however, King announced that the couple had called it quits. “I am rattled. This situation is profoundly devastating,” she wrote via Instagram on December 27. “This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I’m shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.”