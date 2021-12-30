John Hersey and Katie Thurston

In November, Us confirmed that the former Bachelorette had moved on with Hersey, who briefly competed for her love on the show, one month after splitting from Blake Moynes. Thurston and her ex-fiancé got engaged during the Bachelorette season 17 finale, which aired in August.

After the Washington native went public with Hersey, Moynes accused Thurston of “emotional” cheating during their relationship. “I really don’t think there was any physical cheating there, but there [was] clearly emotional [cheating] for it to transition as quickly as it did,” he said on the “Talking It Out With Bachelor Nation” podcast in November. “I feel stupid and foolish for allowing it to happen, to some degree.”