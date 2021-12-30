Kylie Prew and JoJo Siwa

Siwa went public with her then-girlfriend just weeks after coming out to her fans in January. Eight months later, the Dance Moms alum called Prew “the most perfect girl in the world.” In November, however, Siwa confirmed that the pair had called it quits but remain friendly. “I’m really lucky that I didn’t lose her completely because, you know, even though relationships end, friendships don’t have to end,” she said at the time. “I was very happy that it can be, because that’s all I wanted.”