Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

The comedian and the reality star were first linked in October after Kim made her SNL hosting debut earlier that month. After the twosome confirmed their romance, Davidson’s SNL costar Kenan Thompson told Us that he and his fellow cast members were “surprised” by the pairing. “It kind of came out of left field, but I don’t know,” he added. “It’s nice to see love if it can last.”