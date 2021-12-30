Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum set off a wave of drama in May when she announced her engagement to Simon Guobadia, the estranged husband of her costar Falynn Guobadia, after just one month together. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled,” Williams said at the time. “Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”

In December, the Bravo personality told Us that she and her fiancé had settled on a wedding date — and were planning more than one ceremony. “We’re definitely doing one in Atlanta, and we’ll be doing one in Nigeria as well,” she explained. “And then we’re thinking about doing one at our home in Costa Rica.”