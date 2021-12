Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead

Shortly after finalizing his divorce from Christina Haack in June, the Wheeler Dealers alum moved on with Zellweger. The duo met on the set of Anstead’s Discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. “They each feel like they’ve finally met their soulmate,” a source told Us in August. “[They’re] really cherishing their time together.”