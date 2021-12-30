Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers

Us confirmed in February that the NFL star moved on with the Big Little Lies alum after his split from Danica Patrick. Later that month, Woodley confirmed that the pair were engaged during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“Everybody right now is freaking out over it and we’re like, ‘Yeah, we’ve been engaged for a while,” she said at the time. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with somebody who threw balls for a living. Like, I never thought as a little girl … ‘Yeah, when I grow up, I’m gonna marry someone who throws balls! Yeah!’ But he’s really just so good at it.”