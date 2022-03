Who Is in the Cast?

Vellani, a Canadian newcomer, stars as Kamala — soon to be known as Ms. Marvel — and Lintz portrays her bestie, Bruno. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff and Mohan Kapur play Kamala’s brother, mother and father, respectively.

The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.